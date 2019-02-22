When you shouldn’t worry about a negative company review

You can’t please all of the people all of the time, and the employment reviews on sites like Glassdoor are proof. Even companies listed as being the best to work for have their share of negative comments. While you might be concerned about complaints about a prospective employer, it’s important to remember that there are happy people at badly reviewed companies, says Lisa Rangel, founder and managing director of Chameleon Resumes , an executive resume-writing and job-landing consulting company.

“When you read reviews, look for the tone and topics,” says Rangel. “If the complaint is within the employee’s control and they’re blaming the employer, for example, it should carry less weight–especially if you’re a person who won’t blame others for your problems.”

Also look for themes and consistency, adds Greg Besner, founder and CEO of the employee engagement platform CultureIQ. “A single comment about a particular issue may just represent a single person with an axe to grind, or it may represent someone with a legitimate but aberrant complaint,” he says. “A bunch of negative feedback may represent disgruntled employees, but now you have reason to suspect something is going on, particularly if it is not countered by a greater amount of positive feedback.”

Digging deeper, you may be able to identify that certain themes recur in certain areas of the company, such as salespeople who are given unreasonable quotas or support staff that are underresourced. “Consider whether those issues are relevant to the job you are seeking, and also consider what they may say about the company as a whole,” says Besner. “For example, that not all people are valued equally.”

Negatives can be positives

Some negative reviews could actually be a positive for you, says Rangel. For example, employees often leave negative comments about being worked to the bone. “For a person who knows how to manage up, setting boundaries and working smart might do well,” she says. “Someone else who doesn’t know how to manage up will suffer.”

Another common complaint is that an organization is too political, giving promotions and raises to people they like. “Maybe the person who left the review wasn’t good at navigating relationships–a more positive way of saying ‘playing politics,'” says Rangel. “If you know you’ve been a person that has always played politics well, you may flourish.”

An employee might complain about the need to travel or work long hours. If you’re a road warrior and a workaholic who loves what you do, it might be a great environment for you.