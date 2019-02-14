Killing Eve wishes you a happy Valentine’s Day with this creepy season 2 trailer

What: The first trailer of the hotly anticipated (by much of Fast Company‘s staff, and also Netflix, even though Netflix has nothing to do with the show ) Killing Eve season 2.

Who: Freshly crowned Emmy winner Sandra Oh and equally formidable costar Jodie Comer, but sadly not series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has moved on to other projects.

Why we care: Look, rather than catch up neophytes to the exciting conclusion of the BBC America surprise hit’s first season that followed the tortured mutual crush between a nascent spy and a serial killer (both women), here’s a list of the creepiest things you will find in the trailer for season 2, which debuts April 7:

The haunting, breathy cover of Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” that plays throughout. The sight of Villanelle (Comer) walking down an empty road wearing PJs and a determined look on her face. Villanelle’s honesty regarding practical uses for kitchen knives. The combination of a pink dirndl and cartoon pig mask. Eve (Oh) receiving a box with her name spelled out in white roses.

Have a look at the full trailer below and see if your own personal list differs at all.