Killing Eve wishes you a happy Valentine’s Day with this creepy season 2 trailer

What: The first trailer of the hotly anticipated (by much of Fast Company‘s staff, and also Netflix, even though Netflix has nothing to do with the show) Killing Eve season 2.
Who: Freshly crowned Emmy winner Sandra Oh and equally formidable costar Jodie Comer, but sadly not series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has moved on to other projects.
Why we care: Look, rather than catch up neophytes to the exciting conclusion of the BBC America surprise hit’s first season that followed the tortured mutual crush between a nascent spy and a serial killer (both women), here’s a list of the creepiest things you will find in the trailer for season 2, which debuts April 7:
- The haunting, breathy cover of Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” that plays throughout.
- The sight of Villanelle (Comer) walking down an empty road wearing PJs and a determined look on her face.
- Villanelle’s honesty regarding practical uses for kitchen knives.
- The combination of a pink dirndl and cartoon pig mask.
- Eve (Oh) receiving a box with her name spelled out in white roses.
Have a look at the full trailer below and see if your own personal list differs at all.