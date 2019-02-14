51 musicians to listen to instead of Ryan Adams

On Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times published a thoroughly reported exposé on singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in which seven women accused him of offering to help their careers for a steep price. For his part, Adams claims his portrayal was “ upsettingly inaccurate ” and apologized (albeit badly). If you’re planning on using Spotify’s mute feature to block Adams’s music and looking for some artists to fill the Heartbreaker void, we have a few suggestions.

Inspired by our list of 51 comedians who never forced women to watch them masturbate (as far as Fast Company can tell) in the wake of the Louis CK fallout, here is a list of 51 musicians worthy of attention who are in the same overall genre as Adams and who (again, as far as we know) haven’t: tried to leverage their star-making power for their own nefarious benefit, taken advantage of upcoming artists, sexted underage fans, and smashed the dreams of anyone who passed on the offer of trading sex for a boost to their musical career. The list includes at least two of the women mentioned in The New York Times exposé, including Adams’s ex-wife, Mandy Moore.

Phoebe Bridgers

Kacey Musgraves

Brandi Carlile

Valerie June

Japanese Breakfast