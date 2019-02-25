How these three women faced their fears to pursue their dreams

When it comes to the obstacles that separate us from our dreams, the impact of fear is hard to overstate. Fifty-seven percent of people in the U.S. are afraid of not having enough money later in life , according to research by Chapman University. More than one-third (33.4%) of people in the U.S. who want to start a business don’t because of their fear of failure.

Those fears can lead us to play it safe and not take the calculated risks we need to take to realize our potential–even measured risks. But not everyone is comfortable with the status quo. Here are three women who overcame their fears and launched remarkable new lives and businesses. They share their advice for those who long for change but are held back by fear.

Broke and far from home

Rachel Walla was a certified safety professional, working in a Montana factory, overseeing around 15 people. It was a nice, stable job, but she had suffered a bad case of burnout and felt unsatisfied. Her travel blog that she launched to document trips she took had started to bring in a trickle of revenue. She launched a plan: She could make $1,500 per month from her blog and live in a less expensive country in order to make a go of being a full-time travel blogger. She had a little savings to help her start. So, despite being “terrified” of being broke, she quit her job and went to Thailand.

But it wasn’t exactly a fairy-tale experience. “I began to bring in an income that was livable before my savings had entirely ran out. Then, my income dropped off a cliff,” she says.

Far from home with no money, she learned to be resourceful, living in cheap places and working nonstop. She scraped together enough to hire a business coach she “couldn’t afford” to help her figure out her next steps. Using her professional expertise and also her love of travel, she runs A Map to Anywhere, a travel coaching and information website, and SnapFox Safety, a safety consulting business, as a digital nomad.

Her advice. Don’t be ashamed of being scared; cultivate belief in yourself. Today, it’s possible to learn almost anything online. “I’m scared all the time. Just do the thing you know you need to do anyway,” she says.

Buying a business

Melissa Villanueva wanted to create “an authentic community space through coffee.” It was a stark vision, and one that might have seemed unrealistic. She was unemployed, in a relatively new relationship with someone who was also unemployed, and had no experience in the coffee industry except as a stint as a barista several years before. While she had a three-year game plan to launch the business, in 2014, she was looking for an espresso maker online one day and discovered a coffee business for sale. The owners were selling after only 10 months.