I manage 10 companies and 3 nonprofits, this is how I stay sane and productive

There are many reasons why entrepreneurs become entrepreneurs. For me and a number of others, it’s the reward from coming up with farfetched ideas, going down a plethora of rabbit holes trying, and starting businesses based on those very concepts. I’ve journeyed down this path many times–starting several companies and organizations in the process–which I continue to manage today.

My journey to entrepreneurship started 14 years ago. It was 2004. I was 31 and had climbed my way up to one of the higher rungs on the corporate ladder. I went to bed like every other day before this, but May 3rd was different. That morning I woke up, went to the doctor’s office and was diagnosed with testicular cancer. I was in the operating room within a week and went on to have close to a dozen rounds of radiation. Quickly, I turned into a 120-pound skeleton of my former self, and my employer wasn’t willing to accommodate.

It dawned on me that to recover, maybe all I needed was a fresh start, and a chance to turn my life around. As days eventually turned into years, major life events took place, and as debilitating health issues took away any normalcy, I was forced to think about my legacy. I realized that if I wanted to make a change in the world, I needed to be able to do it on my terms. That meant starting my own ventures to solve problems that desperately needed solutions.

My schedule is–as you would expect–very full. No two days are ever the same. One week I may be in Florence, choosing performance fabrics for our Italian menswear collection, Charles Vane. Some days later, I’m having meetings in Minneapolis. And yet another week, I’m flying home from hormone replacement therapy in Los Angeles to pick up my three pretty awesome girls from school.

That’s a lot for me to manage. But I’ve learned that the secret to staying productive in a healthy schedule is to have a set of principles that I follow religiously. Over the years, I’ve discovered that these six mantras keep me sane and productive as an entrepreneur.

Find a support network who share your values and vision

The key to any successful business is leveraging the expertise of the right people. Find people you can trust not only to embrace and follow your mission, but also to give valuable insight and keep your power in check. This network of trusted people–your inner circle–will be invaluable to you, whether you own one or more companies.

Network as much as you can

Never stop meeting people. Find people that might be useful to you and make yourself available to be useful to them. Just imagine the unstoppable power when like-minded individuals work toward a common goal. I personally use LinkedIn. Anytime I read an article or come across someone I would want to work with, I go right to LinkedIn and start a conversation. I can’t tell you how many deals I’ve sealed on that social network just by talking to other business leaders in an informal forum.