Celeb fave Taryn Toomey further expands into booming wellness tourism

Taryn Toomey, founder of the cult favorite The Class, is growing her “emotional workout” empire. On Monday, the fitness entrepreneur announced she’s expanding the Retreatment, the brand’s multiday vacations. Fans can now access eight of the trips scheduled for 2019 on The Class website.

“We’re really about the immersive, community experience,” says Toomey. In Los Angeles, for example, single sessions often draw over 80 attendees jumping and yelling in unison.

The Class hosted 30 Retreatments and over 1,000 attendees in the last five years. These instructor-led getaways take place at luxurious resorts abroad and statewide, like the Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island. They start at $1,750 (up to $6,000), and most have sold out within a few days. Celebrities such as Naomi Watts and Jennifer Aniston have been known to attend.

The getaways are a more immersive version of the $35 hour-long class available in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Miami, and New York (where it boasts a crystal floor-embedded studio). Toomey says they reflect what her ideal day would look like: wake up, meditate, gulp down a tonic, work out, enjoy a communal farm-to-table brunch, get a massage, go hiking, then partake in a mind-body restorative practice before a big dinner full of dancing, music, and “a little tequila, if you’d like.”

Then do it all over again the next day.

Toomey quickly amassed a notable brand with her hybrid cardio workout. It possesses elements of HIIT, Pilates, and meditation–but also combines shouting and shaking, and frankly, doing whatever it is you feel like. But don’t be fooled by its meditative, near spiritual allure. The Class is by no means slow and relaxing: The energizing regimen is complete with burpees, jumping jacks, and many, many squats.

“It’s a mashup of all the different things that I learned, from yoga to fitness to therapy to work in plant medicine to trying to heal myself,” Toomey explained during the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “It’s not one thing.”