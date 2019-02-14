Check out the new TWA Hotel’s gloriously retro rooms

The famed architect Eero Saarinen designed his sinuous, organic terminal for the now-defunct airline TWA at New York’s JFK airport in 1962. Despite the influence it had on architecture, the project was doomed: By the time it was finished, it was too small to accommodate the new jet airplanes that were already flying out of JFK.

Now, after decades of uncertainty, the gorgeous terminal building will have new life: as a hotel lobby that acts as an homage to the golden age of flight–and midcentury design. Starting today, the new TWA hotel is taking reservations for its 512 1960s-inspired hotel rooms. Each room features a Womb Chair and a Tulip table, both designed by Saarinen, as well as a classic 1950s rotary phone.

Some of the rooms face out onto the runway, so visitors can watch planes take off from their beds. Luckily though, the glass curtain wall is made from 7 panes and is 4.5 inches thick, so you shouldn’t be able to hear a thing–crucial if you’re going to relax in the center of one of the world’s busiest airports. Check out the video above, where I take a hard-hat tour of the hotel construction site. The TWA Hotel opens to the public on May 15th.