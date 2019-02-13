The “Frozen 2” trailer is here and the internet is looking for Elsa’s girlfriend

WHAT: The teaser trailer for Frozen 2
WHO: Disney
WHY WE CARE: In addition to yielding to the unrelenting ear worm that is “Let It Go,” Frozen was a seismic shift in the Disney princess cannon. Critics widely praised the fact that the story centered on sisterhood rather than a helpless woman trying to find her Prince Charming. Last year, rumors cropped up that Queen Elsa could, maybe, perhaps get a girlfriend in the sequel. So it’s no wonder that the just-released trailer for Frozen 2 is causing the internet to lose its mind–with a strong chorus of fans lobbying for Elsa to find her Princess Charming.
In the trailer, Elsa and her squad are seen traversing the impossible, on a mission of some sort. And there’s a new character who presumably has something to do with the film’s autumnal plot–and who people are hoping will be Elsa’s girlfriend.
a new character in frozen 2: h-
all of us at the same time: iS THAT ELSA'S GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/aHwWFtp0lx
— saddy (@sapphicaptain) February 13, 2019
the gays walking in to the theater to see if elsa has a girlfriend in frozen 2 pic.twitter.com/PmiXkELKKR
— jenna (@TROYESPRlDE) February 13, 2019
Maybe Elsa won’t be gay in #Frozen2, but she sure will make people realize they are ????
I mean look at her ! I don’t know about you but personally I’m super gay for her ???? pic.twitter.com/FAKApcsGmI
— Happy birthday Luna Lovegood ❤️ (@Lumyako) February 13, 2019
i’m assuming whoever did this has the autumn powers ??? i guess??? anyways, that looks like a heart. they’re in love. elsa is a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/tZJBZDTujX
— Elsa is a lesbian ❄️ (@BlawnDeeLeigh) February 13, 2019
frozen 2: there’s a new char-
gay twitter: OHMYGOD FINALLY UGH YES WE LOVE GIRLFRIENDS THIS IS THE POWER COUPLE OF THE YEAR OMFG STAN LIST✨???????????? pic.twitter.com/TTOA8Fddqz
— sam???? (@bloomingtopaz) February 13, 2019
Whether or not Disney and the writers decide to take the story in this direction–or even hint at it for the grown-ups in the audience–the movie will be worth seeing just for that ocean scene alone.