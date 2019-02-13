The “Frozen 2” trailer is here and the internet is looking for Elsa’s girlfriend

WHO: Disney

WHY WE CARE: In addition to yielding to the unrelenting ear worm that is “Let It Go,” Frozen was a seismic shift in the Disney princess cannon. Critics widely praised the fact that the story centered on sisterhood rather than a helpless woman trying to find her Prince Charming. Last year, rumors cropped up that Queen Elsa could, maybe, perhaps get a girlfriend in the sequel. So it’s no wonder that the just-released trailer for Frozen 2 is causing the internet to lose its mind–with a strong chorus of fans lobbying for Elsa to find her Princess Charming.

In the trailer, Elsa and her squad are seen traversing the impossible, on a mission of some sort. And there’s a new character who presumably has something to do with the film’s autumnal plot–and who people are hoping will be Elsa’s girlfriend.

a new character in frozen 2: h- all of us at the same time: iS THAT ELSA'S GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/aHwWFtp0lx — saddy (@sapphicaptain) February 13, 2019

the gays walking in to the theater to see if elsa has a girlfriend in frozen 2 pic.twitter.com/PmiXkELKKR — jenna (@TROYESPRlDE) February 13, 2019