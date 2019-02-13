advertisement
The “Frozen 2” trailer is here and the internet is looking for Elsa’s girlfriend

The long-awaited teaser for the sequel to Disney’s colossal hit is finally here–and, of course, the internet has a lot of feelings about it.

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

WHAT: The teaser trailer for Frozen 2

WHO: Disney

WHY WE CARE: In addition to yielding to the unrelenting ear worm that is “Let It Go,” Frozen was a seismic shift in the Disney princess cannon. Critics widely praised the fact that the story centered on sisterhood rather than a helpless woman trying to find her Prince Charming. Last year, rumors cropped up that Queen Elsa could, maybe, perhaps get a girlfriend in the sequel. So it’s no wonder that the just-released trailer for Frozen 2 is causing the internet to lose its mind–with a strong chorus of fans lobbying for Elsa to find her Princess Charming.

In the trailer, Elsa and her squad are seen traversing the impossible, on a mission of some sort. And there’s a new character who presumably has something to do with the film’s autumnal plot–and who people are hoping will be Elsa’s girlfriend.

Whether or not Disney and the writers decide to take the story in this direction–or even hint at it for the grown-ups in the audience–the movie will be worth seeing just for that ocean scene alone.

