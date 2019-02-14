Parkland shooting, one year later: Where are the survivors now?

On Valentine’s Day last year, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, turned into a nightmare. A shooter armed with a semiautomatic rifle walked into the school and killed 14 students and three faculty members. In the wake of that horrifying tragedy, students Jaclyn Corin, Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Alex Wind have dedicated themselves to preventing it from happening to anyone else.

Still reeling from the shooting, the five teenagers helped form what became the #NeverAgain movement, a grassroots effort that inspired one of the largest student protests in history, drawing more than 1.2 million people across the country for the March for Our Lives rally. Since then, the five activists, who were included on Fast Company’s Most Creative People list last year, haven’t stopped working for stricter gun regulations, advocating for change, urging young people to register to vote, and fighting for what they believe in.

With the tragic first anniversary of the shooting here, we look at what the survivors are doing now: