We’re all being manipulated by A/B testing all the time

Testing out solutions is a core part of the design process, and on the web, that often happens in the form of A/B testing: Designers show one group of users design A, another group of users design B, and measure which gets closer to a desired outcome. And it’s not just layouts that get A/B tested–these experiments determine everything from the headlines we read to the colors we see .

But as a new paper discusses, there can be ethical issues with A/B testing.

“If you don’t understand how the content is changing or how the layout is changing in ways that are designed to affect your behavior, it leaves you open to manipulation,” says Christo Wilson, an associate professor at Northeastern University who studies algorithmic auditing, and the paper’s author. “This is the whole point of the A/B test. You’re trying to sell more products or get more clicks.”

In the paper, which was presented at the annual ACM Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency conference, Wilson and his co-authors analyzed 575 large websites that run A/B tests on the platform Optimizely, which makes it relatively easy for non-technical people to use A/B testing in a variety of ways. In the paper, Wilson dives into three specific case studies: advertising, price discrimination, and news headlines. While he doesn’t blame any companies or use cases for applying A/B testing unethically, Wilson does use the opportunity to elucidate how companies are using this little-examined technology to change what people see on the internet, whether prices, ads, headlines, or layout.

The problem is that, when it’s not done in a transparent, responsible way, A/B testing can leverage the worst impulses of human psychology to convince you to click on something. When it comes to political content, for instance, that kind of sensationalizing contributes to political polarization.

Many of us probably assume we see the same things as we move across the web, but that’s not necessarily the case. To see the A/B tests running on any given website you visit, you can download a Chrome browser extension called Pessimizely that will reveal everything that Optimizely is facilitating, from advertisers experimenting with which ads to show you to the New York Times testing out different headlines.

Wilson’s analysis shows that currently most websites using A/B testing are some of the biggest on the internet. And it will likely become only more ubiquitous: Using tools like Optimizely could help level the playing field for smaller companies. “I’d like to see smaller websites be able to compete with larger ones, so if A/B testing is a way to do that, that’s a good. I’m glad that people who are less technical have sophisticated capabilities–it shouldn’t just be the Googles and Facebooks,” he says. “On the other hand I’m just concerned that you have more untrained people running experiments on large audiences.”