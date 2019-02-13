Instagram users spiral into existential crisis after losing followers

Instagram users woke up today to discover that many had lost followers overnight. In most cases, the number of followers an Instagram user lost was just a handful to several hundred, according to reports on Twitter. However, major Instagram personalities like Selena Gomez lost almost 2 million and Ariana Grande lost almost 3 million. Needless to say, people were NOT HAPPY and wanted an explanation to why their social media street cred just went down.

So what happened? Instagram has now tweeted that the follower loss was not the result of a fake user account culling, but instead due to a glitch they are still looking in to. We’ve individually confirmed this with Instagram representatives as well. The good news is that those who lost followers should see them return sometime in the future. How soon that happens depends on how quickly Instagram can track down and fix the glitch.