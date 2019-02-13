500px reveals major breach that compromised user data

500px, the online community for photographers, has revealed that they have discovered a major data breach. In a blog post today the company revealed that on February 8 they launched an investigation into a potential security issue their engineers found. Four days later, the result of that investigation was that any 500px user who signed up to the service before July 5, 2018, has had some of their data compromised by an unauthorized third party.

The compromised data includes a user’s first and last name, their 500px username, their email address, a hash of their password, their date of birth, their gender, and city, state/province, and country where they are located. 500px says users’ credit card information was not accessed in the breach.

As a precaution, 500px is requiring all users to reset their passwords. The company also says it is upgrading its security measures to help protect from this kind of breach in the future. The company is also offering to send users all the data it holds about them if the user sends an email to help@500px.com with a request for their information.