Introducing Eight Sleep’s new biometric-monitoring smart bed

Eight Sleep wants to see you flat on your back–or on your side, or even on your stomach. Whatever position it takes for you to get a good night’s sleep in its next-generation smart mattress.

Since launching Generation 1 of its product, which helped Eight Sleep land on our list of Most Innovative Companies, it spent two years consulting with the country’s leading sleep researchers and analyzing sleep data to design its latest product, which it says is the most advanced sleep system on the market.

While early iterations helped people track their sleep patterns–a much-needed necessity in this frazzled, harried, sleepless day and age (thank you very much, news cycle), Eight Sleep’s Pod, it’s second-generation smart bed offers a new twist. Its latest mattress features a dual thermostat that can keep the bed toasty and warm in winter, or perfectly cool in summer. The heating and cooling can be set via your phone, so you can, say, warm up your bed while you’re slogging home in the snow. It can also be set to a timer so you can get into a cozy warm bed, but have the mattress cool as you sleep so you don’t overheat. The dual thermostats mean whoever or whatever (spouse, dog, ghostly lover) you’re sharing your bed with can set their own temperature.

In addition to the ultimate heating and cooling system, the mattress is equipped with piezoelectric sensors that deliver advanced health monitoring of biometrics such as sleep stages, heart rate, respiration rate, and heart rate variability to users via the Eight app so you can see how good you were in bed (sleeping, that is). It’s that sort of clever, forward-thinking tech that shows why investors like Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator wanted in on the action.

A funny thing happened to Eight Sleep as it developed the next generation of its mattress, though. As it talked to people about what they wanted from a bed, and really thought about what it meant to get a good night’s sleep, it realized something about its own company–it’s not exactly in the mattress business anymore. The brand had evolved. Now, with the launch of the Pod, Eight Sleep is blazing a new path as a sleep fitness company in collaboration with branding agency Interesting Development.

Eight Sleep is no longer a mattress purveyor, but a health and wellness company focused on sleep, creating products for people who want to perform perfectly in every aspect of their lives, including in bed (sleeping, you pervs). Eight Sleep’s new mission is to connect with people who prioritize sleep and the quality of that sleep, and deliver the products that will help people get those much-lauded eight hours of sleep. Anyone else in the mood for a nap?