7 tips for going from sole proprietor to business leader

Q: For the past five years I’ve been running a business from home. Now I’m looking for investors to turn my website into something bigger, including running it out of an office. What can you tell me about running a small business?–Founder and CEO of a growing website

Dear Founder,

First, congratulations on running your own business for five years. I hope it is successful.

It sounds as if you are starting to look for investment money. Remember, investors who like internet solutions and are in the consumer space are looking for significant traction and growth potential (they want to see growth in numbers of users, in adoption, in time spent on the app/platform, etc.). They will also expect you to have a clear vision of what you’re doing and where it is going. Have clarity on all of this before approaching anyone.

It is significantly different to go from being a sole proprietor to running an office with employees. In any company, there needs to be a strategy, a product or a service, goals, a budget, and a culture. And when you have people working with you, all of that has to be communicated.

You will also have to hire people to help you execute your vision and grow–and that’s hard. When you start out, you are probably only looking to hire a few people, not an army. With a small team, it’s critical to get only the very best players, but too many founders see that as intimidating. That thinking needs to be changed: Founders need to play offense instead of defense. It’s all about attitude. Operate from mind-set that demonstrates what you are building is very rare and special, and you are offering a once-in-a-lifetime, ground-floor opportunity to those who are qualified to participate. Also, here is some advice I have for the kinds of people you should be looking for when you start to build a company: