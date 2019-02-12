Wearing your tech on your sleeve

Not long ago, tech companies attracted all the top tech talent, and for obvious reasons. But today, there is little distinction between tech companies and traditional companies—there are just companies . Any difference is merely a matter of degrees. That also means the competition for technology talent has heated up. It’s no longer a handful of technology giants and start-ups in Silicon Valley fighting over top talent. It’s everyone, everywhere.

The role that technology plays across the contemporary retail landscape—and how companies can attract and retain top tech talent—was the topic of a lively discussion at the National Retail Federation’s annual Big Show conference, cosponsored by Fast Company, in New York City last month. Executives from Sephora and Stitch Fix shared their thoughts in a panel entitled “Tech First: How Retail Is Reimagining Talent and Acquisition for the Digital Generation.”

MAKING AN IMPACT

According to Karalyn Smith, senior vice president of HR at Sephora, finding and recruiting personnel for positions that are largely unfamiliar to a legacy organization is only half the challenge. The next is integrating these hires into the operation so they not only succeed, but also influence the larger culture. Smith told the assembled crowd that when competing with the likes of Googleand Facebook for talent, the key is to figure out a way to stand out, to find what resonates with potential hires and what motivates them to consider Sephora. “What would make you want to come here and then, more importantly, want to stay with us? Oftentimes people don’t see a career in retail if you’re in a tech job or have a technical background,” Smith said. “So how do we actually speak about our purpose and mission? How do we show the impact of what they could do on millions of people?”

Margo Downs, the chief people and culture officer at Stitch Fix, an e-commerce subscription fashion brand, emphasized the importance of demonstrating that potential impact. “You’re not going to be shoved in a corner someplace, like maybe in one of the Big Four companies where you’re sort of slinging code all day,” Downs said. “One of the things we have at Stitch Fix is hybrid designs, in which data scientists and merchants literally create new products together. So, I think those are some of the things that really, really make a difference.”

Stitch Fix combines Netflix-style algorithms with human intuition; more than 3,000 stylists fine-tune each delivery or “fix” to the individual user, based on a “style profile” each customer provides. It’s a business model that creates enormous sums of data, and Downs says the opportunity to combine that with fashion retail has been a significant selling point.

“Data scientists love data, so a huge attraction is to be able to work with all of that data,” Downs said. “People want to solve really interesting problems, and we’ve got really interesting problems to solve. So how do we talk about that? We’ve done a lot of tech blogging, so that we can actually communicate to people about what we’re working on.”

Stitch Fix has a deep archive of content around both engineering and algorithms, with not-exactly-fashion-blog titles, such as “Patterns of Service-oriented Architecture: Database Transactions.” Downs says that while she may not fully understand the technology behind it, she does know the value of people getting an inside look at how the company is approaching its tech challenges from peers who are outlining the actual problems they’re trying to solve.