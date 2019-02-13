The freshest writer on design was born 200 years ago

Once upon a time, a young lawyer from India got on a train in England and opened a book to while away the journey. By the time he pulled in to his destination, that book had inspired him to fight for Indian independence. “This great book of Ruskin… made me transform my life,” said Mahatma Gandhi. Ruskin, a reclusive, magnificently bearded Victorian writer changed design and art forever, kicked off socialism and pretty much invented the environmental movement . As we enter an age where designers and architects are, as they were in Ruskin’s era, increasingly at the beck and call of immensely powerful barons of commerce, it’s worth revisiting some of the lessons Ruskin taught the thinkers and makers of the late 19th century. Perhaps they’ll change your life too.

Design is moral

Ugly buildings and ugly objects were, Ruskin wrote, not just an aesthetic problem. They were a symptom of a ruling class that did not care about its own people. He contrasted the ugly mill towns of the north of England with the buildings of Venice. Venice had been created to bring beauty into all its inhabitants’ lives; Victorian captains of industry hoarded pleasures away in their country mansions, breathing fresh air and enjoying art which was paid for by workers who lived in squalor and breathed filth. If you work in a dump, chances are the owners of your company don’t care about you. If you cut corners on a design, or make something complex or unpleasing to use, you’re doing more than simply being a bit lazy. You’re telling the end user of that product that they don’t matter. An economy class seat may be smaller than a first class one; that’s not a reason to skimp on the thinking or the materials that go into it: after all, it’s the thing most people are going to use.

How to see

The more you look at a mountain, the more it looks like a wave–just one that’s moving really, really slowly. Ruskin was a keen geologist (among about a zillion other things) and he was living at a time when scientists were realizing the earth was billions of years old. Stones, hills, and the sea weren’t just things to Ruskin. He saw them as parts of gigantic processes that were invisible to the human eye: “the silent wave of the blue mountain.” Ruskin saw those processes everywhere. Gothic churches weren’t just spectacular arrangements of stone, wood, and glass. They were expressions of a culture that loved individual craftsmanship: They allowed self-expression through gargoyles, grotesques, and a ton of different opportunities for workers to noodle (My favorite is a Donald Trump look-alike carved in Southwell Minster).

Proof of #endofdays? Donald Trump was carved as a gargoyle in Southwell Minster 700 years ago… pic.twitter.com/jQq0ElYvjZ — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) August 22, 2016

Ruskin paved the way for artists like JMW Turner, who painted the deep emotional realities of a subject, rather than being “true to life.” Mark Twain first thought that Turner’s great work, The Slave Ship was like, “A cat having a fit in a platter of tomatoes.” After reading Ruskin’s essay on the painting (which Ruskin actually bought), he completely changed his mind. “The picture is a manifest impossibility–that is to say, a lie; and only rigid cultivation can enable a man to find truth in a lie. But it enabled Mr. Ruskin to do it, and it has enabled me to do it, and I am thankful for it.”

Nothing, whether a rock or a can of air freshener, is simply just a thing. It has been brought into being by vast forces: psychological, physical, social, economic. Whether you like it or not, your work has meaning far beyond its purpose. If you can read those things into a painting or a Samsung watch, then thank Ruskin. If you can’t, maybe you should read him.

Tell me what you like, and I’ll tell you who you are

One day, a bunch of wealthy Bradford financiers asked Ruskin to give a lecture to them on taste in architecture, as they were building a new corn exchange. Ruskin’s lecture, immortalized as Traffic, doesn’t so much bite the hand that feeds him; it cooks it with some fava beans and a nice Chianti. He says that it doesn’t matter what his audience knows about good taste; what they build will be disgusting and vulgar because they are disgusting, vulgar people who have no aspirations beyond making money. Our taste reflects not just who we are, but who we aspire to be.