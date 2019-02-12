Watch as a BBC cameraman is assaulted at Trump’s rally

During a rally Trump held on Monday night in El Paso, Texas, a BBC cameraman filming the event was allegedly assaulted by a Trump supporter wearing a red Make America Great Again hat. BBC Washington News Editor Eleanor Montague tweeted first-person footage of the attack on her cameraman, Ron Skeans.

Just attended my first ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally where my colleague BBC cameraman Rob Skeans was attacked by a Trump supporter. The crowd had been whipped up into a frenzy against the media by Trump and other speakers all night #TrumpElPaso pic.twitter.com/Oiw8osPms3 — Eleanor Montague (@EleanorMontague) February 12, 2019

As the footage shows, Skeans was recording Trumps speech when the footage suddenly stumbles forwards as he is hit. As Skeans told the BBC (via The Daily Beast) a “very hard shove” came from his blindside and he “didn’t know what was going on.”

The footage then shows the man who allegedly pushed Skeans being dragged away by security as he shouted, “Fuck the media.” As the alleged attacker was escorted about by security many other Trump supporters could be heard chanting “Leave him alone.”

Trump did pause his speech and reportedly checked to see if Skeans was okay with a thumbs-up, a gesture Skeans returned. After the attack, a Trump campaign official suggested that the attacker had been drunk.