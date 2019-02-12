You can buy the house where Jeff Bezos started Amazon in its garage

The house where Jeff Bezos started Amazon from in its garage in 1994 is up for sale, reports the Seattle Times . The West Bellevue house in the Seattle area was never owned by Bezos but was rented by him when he started what is now one of the most powerful companies on the planet.

According to the listing, the house at 10704 NE 28th Street in Bellevue, Washington, has three bedrooms, 1.75 baths, and is a total of 1,540 square feet. Here’s the listing from the realtor:

Magnificent in West Bellevue! This charming Craftsman was rebuilt in 2001 w/ an enormous great room that’s perfect for entertaining! It boasts 13′ vltd pine ceiling & river rock fplc. Fabulous granite & maple kitchen entices the cook. Master suite w/divine tiled shower. Hardwoods, crown mldg, lots of skylights & natural light. Meticulous setting, big party deck w/ hot tub, fenced yard, 10×20 strg shed. Very well cared for! A slice of history-Jeff Bezos started Amazon in the garage in the 1990’s!

The bummer for those that would be interested in buying the house as a (very expensive) bit of tech memorabilia is that the garage that Bezos worked in has been renovated since Bezos’s time there and likely doesn’t resemble what it looked like back when it was Amazon’s first HQ.

As for who might buy the house? The listing agent, Pat Sullivan, told the Seattle Times: “I think there’s a good chance an Amazon exec might buy this for bragging rights.” Or perhaps Bezos will swoop in and buy a piece of his personal history. At $1.5 million, the Times notes, it would only cost Bezos 0.001% of his net worth.