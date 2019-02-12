Why AI was the guest of honor at Rag and Bone’s Fashion Week dinner

It’s been two years since Rag and Bone cofounder Marcus Wainwright announced the death of the runway fashion show– for his brand, anyway– and he has no plans on reviving it.

Wainwright has challenged himself to think of new frameworks to display his collections in ways that pushes past what’s conventional but isn’t a gimmick that overshadows the clothes. Rag and Bone has explored such experiences as self-portrait sessions, narrative and unscripted films, and choreographed experiences to launch new collections.

For fall 2019, Wainwright decided to throw a dinner party . . . with AI as the guest of honor.

Around 50 curated guests, styled in Rag and Bone’s latest, were invited to the Weylin in Brooklyn this past Friday. Photographing celebrities like Lakeith Stanfield, Emma Roberts, Liev Schreiber, and Justin Theroux in your clothes at a chic dinner spread is fine, and those photographs will certainly be part of the Rag and Bone’s campaign. But Wainwright wanted something more.

“We started exploring how to capture [the collection] in different ways and the idea of artificial intelligence came up,” he says. “It just felt like it would be a very interesting way to capture clothing in a three-dimensional way, which you can’t do with film and photography.”

In order to make the AI as natural a guest as possible (the irony in that statement is noted), A Last Supper employed two types of artificial neural networks (aka deep learning technology): convolutional neural networks that classify objects and people in images, and long short-term memory recurrent neural networks that predict sequences of text once given a starting point. These aided in allowing the AI to give opening remarks, gather information, learn throughout the evening, and then share some closing remarks. To actually capture the collection, point cloud data–a representation of how the AI sees the world–was used, and the footage was compiled into a conceptual video with original music from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

“There’s an inherent risk with trying something new. But I look at filmmakers, musicians, technology companies, and that sense of adventure and innovation is what I find inspiring,” Wainwright says. “People who’ve got the balls to do the opposite of what someone else is doing, I find that very inspiring.”