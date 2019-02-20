Ask yourself these 5 questions to see whether you are ready to be a manager

You’ve been a loyal, hardworking, and high-performing employee at your company for several years, and now you’re ready to take on the next challenge. Just as you’re thinking about taking on the next role, your manager announces that she is leaving and asks you if you’d be interested in taking on her role.

On the outside, it seems like a no-brainer. It’s a logical move up the career ladder, and a significant increase in compensation. But as one Buffer engineer pointed out, moving from an individual contributor role into a management role is really a career change, not a promotion. The skills that you’ve perfected might not necessarily translate to the skills that an effective manager needs in order to thrive.

Before you say yes to a management role, take the time to reflect and ask yourself these questions.

1. Am I ready to be in the spotlight?

You’ll face a lot of uncertainties and unexpected circumstances in your new role, but one thing is for sure: Being in a management role will put you in the spotlight, whether you want to be or not. As Terra Vicario and Mollie Lombardi previously wrote for Fast Company, when you’re a manager, you might be loved or hated, but never ignored. “People are watching you and forming opinions about you. That means they’re reading your words, actions, and gestures more closely than they were before.”

As the authors point out, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but you do need to be ready for this kind of scrutiny. This means understanding what kind of example you want to set for your team, and acknowledge that not everyone will be on board with what you decide 100% of the time.

2. Have I built relationships with people beyond my immediate team?

You probably already know that being a manager requires you to get on well with your immediate team. After all, they have to want (or at least be willing) to follow you.

But there are times when you need to go further, because as a manager, you’re responsible for seeing the big picture. As management professor Laura M.Graves previously told Fast Company, “To manage, you need to be able to see the big picture: How the pieces of the organization fit together, and how a change in one area will affect another.”