Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s reading list is a masterclass in biology

Yvon Chouinard is the founder of Patagonia, the outdoor equipment company known as much for its environmentalism as its high-quality products. Here, the mountaineer turned businessman shares his essential reading list.

1. Call of the Reed Warbler: A New Agriculture, A New Earth, Charles Massy

This groundbreaking book explores regenerative agriculture and the vital connection between our soil and our health.

2. The Mind-Gut Connection, Emeran Mayer

Combining neuroscience with discoveries about the human microbiome, it’s a practical guide that demonstrates the link between mind and body.

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari

A stimulating narrative of humanity’s creation and evolution that explores the ways in which biology and history have defined us.