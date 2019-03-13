Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s reading list is a masterclass in biology

Yvon Chouinard is the founder of Patagonia, the outdoor equipment company known as much for its environmentalism as its high-quality products. Here, the mountaineer turned businessman shares his essential reading list.
1. Call of the Reed Warbler: A New Agriculture, A New Earth, Charles Massy
This groundbreaking book explores regenerative agriculture and the vital connection between our soil and our health.
2. The Mind-Gut Connection, Emeran Mayer
Combining neuroscience with discoveries about the human microbiome, it’s a practical guide that demonstrates the link between mind and body.
3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari
A stimulating narrative of humanity’s creation and evolution that explores the ways in which biology and history have defined us.
4. The True Believer, Eric Hoffer
A landmark in the field of social psychology. It’s mandatory reading for anyone interested in the way an individual becomes a fanatic.