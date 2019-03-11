Instagram’s Head of Design likes paper to-do lists, and draws to clear his mind

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst one?

Ian Spalter: My best habit is that I start Monday mornings by putting pen to paper and writing a to-do list—a brain dump of work and home stuff I need to get done. I do this before opening my laptop or reviewing any notifications on my phone. I flag the three most important things that need to happen and get a lot of satisfaction from crossing them off.

My worst habit is that I self-censor. I tend to think too carefully, even when I’m setting goals. I try to have some mechanism in place for self-reflection—like journaling—so that I can better reflect on my past mind-sets when I’m looking ahead.

FC: When I’m creatively stuck, I…

IS: Walk, then do the simplest version of the task. Write nonsense, sketch random patterns—anything to start a flow.

FC: What book do you recommend to everyone?

IS: Parable of the Sower, a dystopian science-fiction novel by Octavia E. Butler. She wrote about a world suffering from climate change and wealth inequality. She was a prophet.