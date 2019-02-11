Gmail’s new right-click tricks let you reply without reading the whole thing

Gmail has always allowed you to right-click any message (or Ctrl-click on a Mac) to delete, archive, or move it straight from your inbox view. Now, Google is adding a bunch of new options to that menu, including Reply, Reply All, Forward, Snooze, Label, Mute, and open in a new window. Best of all, you can search for emails from the same sender, or quickly search for emails with the same subject if threaded conversations are disabled.

Google says the new right-click menu is rolling out to G Suite users today, starting with organizations on the “Rapid Release” update cycle. “Scheduled Release” organizations will get the update starting on February 22, and as TechCrunch notes, consumer Gmail users tend to get the same features around the same time.

