Bryan Singer’s next movie officially on hold, following recent exposé

Who: Bryan Singer.

Why we care: The screws might finally be starting to tighten on Bryan Singer, the hit-making director long dogged by rumors of sexual impropriety and worse. Ever since the publication of a recent exposé in The Atlantic, which alleged molestation and rape of underage boys, actual consequences are happening. First, BAFTA removed Singer’s name from citation for Bohemian Rhapsody in the outstanding British film category, despite the fact that Singer is the sole credited director of the film. Now, Red Sonja, the comic book adaptation Singer was set up to make with Millennium Films in a reported $10 million deal, has been put on hold. The studio told Deadline that “the project is not on the slate at the moment and is not for sale at the EFM in Berlin.” Previously, Millennium CEO Avi Lerner had sided with Singer, calling the reports against him (sigh) “fake news.” Something seems to have changed Lerner’s mind in the interim, however, since he now claims his comments “came out the wrong way” and the film’s fate is uncertain.