Who needs Kanye? Amazon wants to be the biggest thing at Coachella 2019

Kanye may not be coming to Coachella this year, but Amazon is. The online mall announced today that it is donning its shortest shorts, bandannas, and glow-in-the-dark face paint, and heading to Indio, California, for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

While Amazon was into Tame Impala before they were headlining the festival, it’s going to Coachella to make sure festival goers have all the hydration tablets, sunblock, safe-sex supplies, and culturally appropriate headgear they need to have fun and stay safe over the long weekend in the desert. For the first time, the company is setting up Amazon Lockers onsite, so the intrepid attendees who are camping in the dust at the Empire Polo Grounds can have their Amazon purchases conveniently and securely delivered to Coachella.

Amazon customers will have the ability to ship everything they need, perhaps a portable Patriot Pantry or any of these products that are definitely not for drugs, directly to an Amazon Locker at no additional cost during both festival weekends. When your package arrives, you will receive an email along with a barcode. Just flash the code at the Amazon Locker and pick up your package. So when you lose your phone charger during Lizzo’s set or sweat your last drop of sunblock off during Janelle Monáe, you can have new supplies shipped in so you never, ever need to leave Coachella and can forget there’s a real world out there.