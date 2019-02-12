The packaging on this Japanese sunblock is printed backwards for Instagram selfies

At first glance, it looks like there was a manufacturing error on the latest line of Skin Aqua Rohto New Sunscreen Tone Up UV Essence SPF50 , because the lettering is entirely in reverse. But that was completely intentional: The Japanese skincare company Rohto knows what its customers want– they want to be able to snap selfies with their sunblock .

The company’s new limited-edition photogenic sunblock is designed to be photographed. As SoraNews24 points out, the sunblock doubles as a cosmetic enhancement that gives skin a luminesce shine that will make anyone want to snap a selfie. To help them easily show off their new favorite product, Rohto printed the entire label in reverse so it will be readable when a camera is pointed at a mirror, making it easy for beauty bloggers, beauTubers, and Instagram influencers to display the product on camera and easily share on social media.

It’s a clever campaign, because it makes it super easy to cash in on free advertising on social media by beauty enthusiasts and it coyly pays homage to the (undoubtedly expensive to license) Alice in Wonderland branding on its package–taking consumers through the looking glass. Japanese companies are frequently trailblazers, so don’t be surprised if more cosmetics, skin care, and wellness companies start printing their labels backwards too.