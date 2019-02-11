Sinclair’s senior political analyst is arguing with a parody Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez account

Sinclair Media Group–the conservative-leaning television company known for forcing the local stations it owns to air so-called news segments laden with bizarre Trump doublespeak propaganda–has a fake news issue on its hands. Today its chief political analyst Boris Epshteyn tweeted this searing nugget of political analysis:

Epshteyn is trying to call out Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez–and by extension the Democratic party–regarding her stance on Russia. But there’s one problem: The tweet he’s quoting is fake. It’s so fake that the word “parody” is in its handle.

What’s galling is that Sinclair has forced its anchors to pontificate about the ills of the mainstream media’s fake news. Yet, one of its top employees–someone supposedly fighting misinformation for the media company–tweeted something that could only be described as extremely fake.

As of now, Epshteyn’s tweet remains up. In fact, after sending the tweet, he doubled down on it.

Just checked back on twitter, and, of course, lots of liberal media outrage at my tweet. For those wondering, both points stand. Most things @AOC says or puts out (see – New Green Disaster) sound like a parody. https://t.co/Yl8ZNTiO13 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) February 11, 2019

We’ll see if he’ll heed the many replies informing him that the account he’s deriding is parody. If he does, will he issue a correction? What’s sadly more likely is that tonight Sinclair will air a segment misquoting an Ocasio-Cortez Twitter account.