Rediscovering Patrick Kelly, the designer who made blackface his brand

In 1985, celebrated African-American designer Patrick Kelly sent a model down the runway in a white dress printed with a cartoon image of a black face, with large eyes and smiling red lips, and dangly yellow earrings hanging from her ears. The model had coordinating long white gloves with the same pattern, a fan in the shape of the face, and brown heels, imbued with white googly eyes and a red smile, designed by the French shoemaker Maud Frizon.

It was Kelly’s visual interpretation of the golliwog, a fictional black character that first appeared in an English children’s book in 1885, where she was described as “ugly yet friendly” and “a horrid sight, the blackest gnome.” The figure was turned into a doll that was popular with kids until the 1970s. But by the time Kelly incorporated it into his haute-couture collection, the golliwog was widely understood as a symbol of racism. Kelly–who had experienced racism growing up in pre-civil rights Mississippi and had studied black history in college–knew what he was doing when he printed the golliwog’s face on a slinky body-hugging dress. He was deliberately using his work to confront questions of race–something with which the fashion industry has struggled mightily over the years.

In recent months, blackface has surfaced in the national conversation. Virginia’s governor and attorney general both admitted to donning blackface at parties in the 1980s, thoughtlessly engaging in acts of racism during the very same period that Kelly was trying to engage with race in a progressive way. In the fashion world, brands like Prada, Gucci, and Katy Perry have released trinkets, sweaters, and shoes featuring black faces, with bright red lips and protruding eyes. Consumers immediately saw in these products the iconography of blackface. Each brand quickly withdrew the offending products, saying that any reference to blackface was unintentional.

There was never anything unintentional about Kelly’s use of racist symbols. He is remembered for his bright, joyful aesthetic, covering dresses in rainbow-colored buttons and designing funny hats in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. The racially loaded golliwog was oddly charged in the midst of these other cheery designs. There’s an unmistakable smile on her face. Even now, looking at the golliwog dress creates cognitive dissonance. How could something associated with so much pain and suffering appear so casually on a catwalk? Are we supposed to recoil in horror? Are we supposed to smile back at her?

In the mid-’80s, fashion journalists did not know what to make of Kelly’s golliwog. The New York Times never mentions the pattern, although it regularly covered Kelly’s collections. The newspaper occasionally referred to his other motifs, including watermelons and “exotic” jungle prints, but never contextualized them as symbols that had been used to stereotype black people.

But one can assume that his work made viewers pause to think and take stock of the strange mix of emotions coursing through them when the models walked out on stage. We can no longer ask Kelly what he meant, of course. He died of AIDs on New Year’s Day 1990, at the age of 35. What we know for sure is that he felt a deep connection to the golliwog image he created. It is engraved on his tomb in the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. On the gray slab of stone, there are pops of color: red on her lips, yellow in her earrings, and white in her eyes and teeth.

Three decades after Kelly’s passing, his profound, complex contributions to fashion history aren’t well known. This may be, in part, because we lost him when he was so young and just at the start of his career. But he has left behind a body of work that stands out for fearlessly and sensitively engaging with race. He unearthed symbols of black oppression, asking what power they held, and whether they could be reappropriated.