Why this financial firm CEO listens to the Muppets in the morning

Andrei Cherny is the CEO of Aspiration, an online financial firm that provides consumers with ethical, sustainable banking, and investment accounts. Here, he shares his favorite songs to listen to throughout the day.

1. Waking Up

“Moving Right Along,” The Muppets

My first music of the morning is often while driving carpool. I loved this song when I was a kid, and I’m so glad to share it with my kids.

2. Driving

“Take on Me,” A-ha

The greatest era of music was the early ’80s. This is a song that makes me want to roll down my windows and share it with the world.

3. Mellowing Out

“The Old West Wind,” Keith Burden

“Cowboy Keith” is a former logger who lives in South Dakota’s Black Hills in a cabin he built himself. His music is hard to find, but it’s authentic and stirring.

4. Psyching Up

“Power of Love,” Huey Lewis and the News

It has a great beat, and remembering Marty McFly skateboarding through Hill Valley gets me in the headspace where no one can call me chicken.