Lego is betting on the wrong future

Even in the age of smartphones, good old Lego has been thriving. The bricks have sold movies and video games, and the movies and video games have sold more bricks. The beloved Danish toy company made its first billion dollars in revenue in 2006, and, by 2016, it had already managed to increase yearly revenue to $5 billion. Lego seemed to have the whole digital age figured out. Fast Company dubbed the company “ the Apple of toys ” in 2015.

And then in 2017, Lego announced an 8% drop in revenue–its first dip in 13 years–and fired 1,400 people. The new CEO said there was “no quick fix,” and the company wouldn’t be returning to an era of growth anytime soon.

In this uncertain time for Lego, the company is announcing its first foray into augmented reality with a new line called Lego Hidden Side.

A year and a half in the making, Lego Hidden Side combines a physical brick set with a smartphone app. The brick sets–starting at $20–work fine on their own. Depicting scenes across a small, haunted town, they let kids build models like a graveyard, schoolhouse, or bus. Each set is crafted to transform with a “hidden side.” In the case of the schoolhouse, flipping a few pieces on the model reveals spooky eyes and claws.

You can certainly play with Hidden Side kits all on their own, but that’s not Lego’s plan. You’re also urged to download an accompanying free app for iPhone or Android. Aiming your phone at a built model, and the camera detects it through shape recognition. The kit is visually augmented on screen, much like a Snapchat filter, with a digital backdrop and animations.

“We know kids are playing more and more digitally, says Murray Andrews, the senior lead on Lego Hidden Side. “What’s key for us is how can we take the core Lego epic and build on that, and enhance it.”

Here is where things go south–at least from what I can see through the Skype demo I’m watching as Andrews plays for me. The app is a ghost hunting game. The idea is that you play with the model with one hand while you hold the phone and hunt ghosts on screen with the other. It’s literally designed for children to have one hand in the physical world, and one in the digital. This meant that Lego’s model designers actually had to tweak their set designs to work one-handed.