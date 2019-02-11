Fox News host who doesn’t wash his hands because germs aren’t real sums up Fox News

Hot tip for anyone appearing on Fox & Friends anytime soon: When you’re done taking a long look in the mirror, mulling over how it all came to this, be sure to avoid shaking host Pete Hegseth’s hand. There’s a good chance that hand has radioactive scabies on it because it hasn’t been washed in an entire decade.

“I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. Really, I don’t really wash my hands ever,” Hegseth stated on Sunday’s episode of the show, possibly as his cohosts anticipated chugging bottles of Purell. “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them. Therefore, they’re not real.”

Interesting point! Hopefully, Hegseth won’t suffocate once he realizes air must not be real because he can’t see it either.

The host’s confession came after he announced his New Year’s resolution: to say things on air that he also says off the air. The lack of self-censorship seems to be a theme this month. Last week on sister station Fox Business, the star of Duck Dynasty said he doesn’t need government-provided healthcare because he has “eternal” healthcare provided for him “by God.” Whether there is indeed a God above who hates single-payer, there’s definitely a current measles crisis in Washington State, due to parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids–and there are definitely Fox News hosts, like Brian Kilmeade, who appear to remain skeptical of vaccines.

Hegseth’s refusal to wash his hands, like Kilmeade’s potential disbelief in vaccines, is emblematic of the kind of backwards thinking that thwarts progress in the United States–and the kind that always has a home on Fox News. That should be pretty scary when it’s considered who watches Fox News. As a wave of politicians begins to finally tackle climate change as the serious global catastrophe most scientists insist it is, Fox News superfan Donald Trump continues to dismiss the threat–echoing years of Fox News coverage on the issue. Trump has also expressed support for discredited reports linking vaccines to autism, energizing a fringe community who most certainly should remain on the fringiest part of the fringe.

As The Wrap reports, Dirty Hands Hegseth is a favorite of Trump’s and was considered to possibly replace the then departing David Shulkin as head of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Although Trump is a legendary germaphobe, and thus may no longer be a Hegseth fan, it’s worth wondering what other backwards ideas from this network resonate with him during Executive Time.