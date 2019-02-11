Epix joins the streaming wars, and it might be worth the price for 4K movies alone

Epix Now doesn’t cost nearly as much as other premium streaming channels, such as HBO Now ($15 per month), Showtime ($11 per month), and Starz ($9 per month), but Epix’s catalog of original programming is also much smaller, with shows like Get Shorty and Deep State. Epix tells Variety that it plans to ramp up those efforts this year, with the goal of turning buzz in the United States into more content licensing deals overseas.

In the meantime, the real draw for Epix Now is its promise of 4K Ultra HD streaming, both for movies and TV series. While Netflix and Amazon Prime offer 4K content as well, only their original programming streams in the higher-resolution format. If Epix’s catalog includes a decent number of Hollywood films in 4K, that alone could help justify the modest asking price–at least for videophiles who can tell the difference.