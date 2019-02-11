Jeff Bezos’s lover’s brother leaked private texts: report

Last week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went public with truly wild allegations . After the National Enquirer published a story featuring private text messages between him and news anchor Lauren Sanchez–a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair–Bezos reportedly hired a security consultant to find out who had leaked his digital communications.

Meanwhile, AMI, the Enquirer‘s parent company, allegedly contacted Bezos saying it had even more dirt on him–including risqué photos. The media company’s executives supposedly asked him to stop his investigation and release a statement saying its coverage was not politically motivated, in exchange for not publishing a new story featuring the scandalous content. Instead of acquiescing, Bezos went public with AMI’s alleged attempt at blackmail.

Now, the Daily Beast reports that it figured out who the original source of the leaked text messages is: Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez. Neither AMI nor Sanchez have confirmed the claim, but this new report cited multiple anonymous sources inside the media company.

This will likely not be the end of the saga. Bezos seems to be going full speed ahead with his pursuit to show the Enquirer‘s true colors. And the tabloid is probably going to try and hit back against the bad press it received this past week. We’ll have to wait and see what new revelations come.

You can read the full Daily Beast report here.