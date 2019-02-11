Grammy Awards 2019 highlights: Cardi B makes history, Drake gets cut off, #GrammysNotSoMale

The 61st annual Grammy Awards saw several historic wins and took a step in a more inclusive direction. Last year, the Recording Academy faced backlash when only one woman took home a Grammy in a major category . To make matters worse, outgoing president Neil Portnow seemed to blame it on women , asking them to “step up.” This year, the Recording Academy seems like they’re trying to make up for that #GrammysSoMale disaster .

Here are the highlights of the night’s biggest wins, awkward moments, and mea culpas.

Michelle Obama makes a cameo

Host Alicia Keys closed out her opening monologue with some special guests: Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and former First Lady Michelle Obama to talk about the impact music has had in their lives.

Historic wins

The winners in the big four categories were all women and/or people of color: Kacey Musgrave, Golden Hour (Album of the Year); Childish Gambino, “This Is America” (Record of the Year and Song of the Year); Dua Lipa (Best New Artist).

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” became the first rap song to win Song of the Year.

Cardi B became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album with Invasion of Privacy.

Emily Lazar became the first female mastering engineer to win Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) Grammy for her work on Beck’s Colors.