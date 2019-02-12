Entrepreneurs share how they survived their bootstrapping days

Every entrepreneur knows the stories of successful founders who started in a garage. William Hewlett and David Packard produced electronic test equipment, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built computers, Jeff Bezos sold books, Larry Page and Sergey Brin created a search engine.

Office space is the last thing on an entrepreneur’s mind in the bootsrapping stage–because every penny needs to go toward getting one more customer or making the product that much better, not on finding an office with exposed brick and natural lighting.

We talked about these literal and figurative garage days in the latest episode of the Zero to IPO podcast. We spoke to founders and executives from Box, Frontier Communications, Eventbrite, and Domo, who discussed how scrappy approaches helped them get off on the right foot. Here’s what they learned:

1) You have to go all in

Aaron Levie, CEO and cofounder of Box, didn’t start his enterprise cloud storage company in a garage–he began in an attic. It was there that Levie and his cofounder Dylan Smith tried and failed to raise funding. One day, they cold-emailed Mark Cuban–and he responded. Cuban invested over $300,000, which motivated Levie to go all in. He dropped out of college and, with some prodding, convinced Smith to do the same by asking a straightforward question: “If this billionaire believes in us, who are we to say that we can’t do this?”

Eventually, they ditched the Seattle attic for a cottage in an uncle’s backyard in Berkeley, which then grew into a garage and ultimately an actual office. Levie won’t romanticize the experience. To him, the garage isn’t a mandatory stop along the entrepreneurial journey. “No one should ever aspire to live in a garage,” Levie says. For him, it was a way to save money and an indicator of his readiness to go all in.

2) Learn to negotiate early and often

Regardless of where they start, founders need to have conviction and the ability to negotiate. That’s what Maggie Wilderotter, former CEO of Frontier Communications, learned at a young age.