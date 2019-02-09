Why 800 numbers are getting their own robocalls

Cellphone users have been deluged by spam calls in recent years, but they’re not the only ones dealing with an onslaught of automated messaging.

Businesses with 1-800-style toll-free lines for sales and customer service have also seen bursts of unwanted calls that can not only tie up their lines but cost them money, since they typically pay the costs of incoming calls, according to the phone analytics company Invoca. But unlike the calls received by individual people, which might be trying to sell shady vacation deals or ensnare victims in scams, many of the calls to toll free numbers simply play bizarre clips of ambient noise or recordings of muffled conversations.

“A customer of ours kind of contacted us like, we’re getting weird phone calls, they don’t make any sense,” says James Brown, a senior manager of infrastructure and security at Invoca. “We don’t know why they’re coming in.”

That’s because the robocallers aren’t looking to make money by selling or stealing anything from the help desks and customer service lines they’re calling, he says. Instead, they’re looking to get a portion of the long distance charges paid by the owners of those toll-free numbers, through complicated multi-party billing systems that pay various companies involved in connecting the calls.

“If my carrier delivers a call, they charge me,” Brown says of the toll-free billing system. “If another carrier delivers it to that carrier, they charge them.”

With modern digital phone systems, it’s easier than ever for small companies to get into the business of interconnecting calls between larger carriers. And because companies can make money by being a part of that chain of connections between callers and toll-free lines, some offer incentives to customers and other carriers for sending 800-number traffic their way.

“Under our current rules, when a robocaller places a call, the carrier it uses will be compensated for originating the call,” Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement last year. “And if the carrier has done a backroom deal with the robocaller, then the robocaller profits each and every time it makes a call.”