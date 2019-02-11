How Florence Knoll helped America sell the world on capitalism

The look, feel and functionality of the modern American office can be traced back to the work of one woman.

She eventually moved to New York, where she joined the architectural firm of Harrison & Abromovitz in 1941. While living and working in New York, she met Hans Knoll, the owner of a small furniture company, and she joined his firm in 1943. The couple married in 1946; that same year, the H.G. Knoll Company was renamed “Knoll Associates,” and the Knoll Planning Unit, which focused on interior design, was set up. Florence was named head. “I am not a decorator,” she famously declared in a 1964 New York Times article that credited her for revolutionizing office design as an architect in a predominantly male profession. Frustrated by the challenge of finding fabrics suitable for use on modern furniture, Knoll initially used men’s suiting fabrics for upholstery and interiors. Then, in 1947, Knoll Textiles, which worked closely with the Planning Unit, was launched, giving Knoll the opportunity to develop, market, and sell printed and woven textiles. “Textiles were among the most visible and industrially innovative products produced in the U.S. in the 1950s and impacted many aspects of postwar life,” Berry College historian Virginia Troy told me in an interview. Wartime rationing, which included clothing and textiles, had ended in 1946. As the economy grew, so did the appetite for textiles. Used for upholstery, curtains, and carpeting, they were integral to modern architecture: They could unify open floor plans, serve as dividers, and separate work areas from living spaces.

Titled “Contemporary American Textiles,” Knoll and the Planning Unit designed an exhibit that, like her office designs, was meant to be experienced as a whole. The self-lit aluminum-framed pavilion included its own drop-in floor, and double-sided wall panels assembled from textiles were hung by straps and braced by cross-wires. For a 2018 exhibit titled, “A Designed Life,” organized by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Center for Art, Design & Visual Culture, I re-created Knoll’s original exhibit using photographs and plans from the Archives of American Art. Brightly colored panels were used to make rooms within a room. Sight lines formed by triangular shapes and patterns directed visitors through the exhibit, offering a continuously changing viewpoint described by the magazine Interiors as “kaleidoscopic.” The display showcased over 150 well-designed, mass-produced and readily available fabrics; in the forward of the accompanying catalog, Knoll described the textiles as “designs of beautiful color in all price ranges.” Over 50 of these fabrics were sold under the Knoll Textile label. The goal was to sell the idea of capitalism, America, and democracy in a postwar Europe that was anxious to rebuild, and it appeared in West German and Austrian schools, museums, and trade fairs. Government records note that the exhibit was included in the 1952 Berlin Cultural Festival and presented in 1953 in Munich and Essen. The U.S. Embassy in France also sponsored its display in a 1954 Parisian trade show dedicated to household management.

To date, there’s no known physical trace of this exhibit. Was it thrown away or donated to a German school or museum in order to earn some goodwill? Was it discarded because the 1948 Smith-Mundt Act, which authorized international public diplomacy, discouraged the presentation of these exhibitions in the United States? I have no way of knowing. I do know, however, that Knoll was proud of this exhibit: When German architect Walter Gropius praised it, she wrote that it was “a great honor.” And she included sketches, plans, and photographs of “Contemporary American Textiles” in her papers that she donated to the Archives of American Art. The exhibit is a reminder that one of the country’s most influential designers was also one of its great ambassadors. Margaret Re is associate professor of graphic design at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.