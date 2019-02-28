Can ride-pooling service Via catch up to Uber and Lyft by being the friendly alternative?

The city of Arlington, Texas, is bigger, by population, than New Orleans, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. It is home to a Six Flags, a state university, and the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium. But Arlington, despite its size, did not have a public transit system—at least not until December 2017, when ride-pooling service Via began operating a network of on-demand six-seat vans. In so doing, the Texas municipality became one of dozens of cities to hire Via to provide “transit-as-a-service,” its public sector-friendly twist on the ride-hailing model.

“Access to things that people need for their daily lives was a major issue here,” says Lyndsay Mitchell, Arlington’s strategic planning manager. Now, residents can get across town by hailing a $3 seat through Via’s app. After spreading the news of its arrival in-person at the local Walmart and University of Texas-Arlington campus, Via completed 118,000 rides in its first year of service.

Within months of launching in Arlington, Via expanded its service area to include The Parks Mall, a local shopping hub. A few months later, the two partners renewed their contract. Long-term, Mitchell hopes to see Via operate citywide, across Arlington’s 99.7 square miles.

Elsewhere, relations between ride-hailing apps and local governments are far less cozy. Industry leaders Uber and Lyft have been accused of increasing accidents, congestion, and pollution; decreasing mass transit ridership; and threatening the livelihoods (and even the very lives) of taxi drivers. Last August, New York City became the first large U.S. city to impose a cap on the number of for-hire vehicles licensed to operate and voted to enforce a minimum wage for drivers.

Via has taken a friendlier route, positioning itself as a modern complement to existing transit systems, or an infrastructure-light, from-scratch solution for sprawling auto-ring cities like Arlington. Daniel Ramot, cofounder and CEO, describes Via as a “dynamic bus,” sitting somewhere between resource-hogging private cars and inflexible buses. “The idea was, can we come up with an intermediate solution that hits that right balance of cost and convenience,” he says.

In 2014, New York City became Via’s first test case. To build the company’s proprietary algorithms, Ramot and his team began running routes between the Upper East Side and Midtown in Manhattan, aiming to capture commuters going to and from work. They quickly learned that shared rides bring a host of challenges. One of the most glaring: The fastest route between two points often involves a highway, which is not conducive to picking up multiple passengers. “How do we resolve that trade-off, of making sure we can place the cars along routes where they can pick up other people, but also give you a really good experience where it feels like Via is really fast?” Ramot says.

The company also began decoding the behavioral quirks unique to ride-sharing. For example, people are much more sensitive to detours later in their route. “If the car takes you out of your way early on, versus when you’re just a block from your destination, that can be very frustrating, even it’s the same amount of detour,” he says. “So there’s a perception question.”