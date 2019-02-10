How to watch the 2019 BAFTA awards on BBC America without cable

Awards season is in full swing in Hollywood right now, but it’s not just a preoccupation in the United States. For anyone looking to skip the Grammys this evening, the EE British Academy Film Awards (aka the BAFTAs ) took place tonight (Sunday, February 10) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The event was hosted by Joanna Lumley, of Absolutely Fabulous fame.

Technically speaking, the BAFTAs honor achievements in film, television, and games in the United Kingdom, but American viewers will see a lot of familiar faces among this year’s nominees, which include BlacKkKlansman for Best Film, Lady Gaga for Best Leading Actress, and Viggo Mortensen for Leading Actor, to name a few. Check out the full list here.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to live-stream the BAFTAs on your computer, smartphone, or smart TV in the United States, you’re in luck. BBC America will air the telecast on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. For viewers with login credentials from a pay-TV provider, just head on over to the BBC America website.

If you don’t have those dreaded credentials, you can still find live feeds of BBC America on some standalone streaming services, many of which are offering free trials as we speak. I’ve rounded up some of your best options below. Remember, live feeds of BBC America are not offered in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up. Happy streaming!