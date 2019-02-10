How to watch 2019 Grammy Awards live without cable

Music’s “biggest night” might not be as big as it used to be , but there should still be plenty of fireworks on hand tonight at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The star-studded kudosfest will include performances by Cardi B, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone, to name a few, although Ariana Grande will reportedly be a no-show. Nominees this year are too numerous to name, but you can check out the full list here. Alicia Keys is slated to host—no comment on whether that’s a good thing.

As for whether anyone actually cares about the Grammys anymore, our intrepid video team ventured out into New York City for a little man-on-the-street action. Decide for yourself!

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place tonight (Sunday February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will air live on CBS.

The E. Network will present a red carpet special at 6 p.m. ET, which it will stream for free online at eonline.com. You can also find it at E Network’s Twitter account at twitter.com/@ENews

For cord-cutters who watch the awards ceremony live on their digital devices or smart TVs, you’ll need access to CBS either through a pay-TV login or a standalone streaming service. If you have login credentials, head over to CBS.com or one of CBS’s mobile apps on iOS or Android.

If you don’t have pay-TV credentials, I’ve rounded up some streaming options below. Remember that CBS streaming is not available in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up. Some of these services are offering free trials: