Read National Enquirer’s response to Jeff Bezos’s bombshell Medium post

More than 12 hours after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted a wild story in which he claimed to be the victim of an extortion scheme by the National Enquirer, the tabloid’s parent company has finally released a response.

American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.

On the website Medium yesterday, Bezos claimed he was being blackmailed by AMI over a an investigation by a private investigator hired by Bezos. AMI, the tech billionaire said, threatened to post embarrassing photos of Bezos and his private parts. Rather than capitulate, Bezos said he decided to expose the scheme instead. His post reverberated across Twitter yesterday, shocking the worlds of tech and media and generating intense speculation about the political motivations of AMI and its owner, David Pecker, who has had a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

