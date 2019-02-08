Tesla, BMW, VW, Mercedes, Ferrari airbag recalls: How to tell if your vehicle is affected

Tesla, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Daimler Vans are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace the potentially deadly airbag inflators made by Takata.

It’s just the latest round of recalls in the wake of revelations that Takata’s airbag inflators can explode, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more have been injured, which triggered the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, per the AP. Earlier rounds include Toyota, Honda, and Ford models.

Roughly 37 million vehicles equipped with 50 million defective Takata air bags are under recall, according to the NHTSA website. About 10 million inflators are being recalled in the U.S. this year.

To handle the massive number of replacements, companies are taking part in a staged recall. Per the AP, the latest round, affecting 1.7 million cars across various makers, breaks down like this:

Tesla is recalling 68,763 Model S vehicles from 2014 to 2016

is recalling 68,763 Model S vehicles from 2014 to 2016 Ferrari is recalling 11,176 vehicles of various models ranging from 2014 to 2018 model years

is recalling 11,176 vehicles of various models ranging from 2014 to 2018 model years Mercedes is recalling some 288,779 vehicles from model years 2010 to 2017

is recalling some 288,779 vehicles from model years 2010 to 2017 Volkswagen is recalling 119,394 vehicles, including Audi and Passat models from 2015 to 2017

is recalling 119,394 vehicles, including Audi and Passat models from 2015 to 2017 Daimler Vans is recalling 159,689 vehicles spanning model years 2015 to 2017

How to find out if your vehicle is affected: In most cases, the automakers will contact you to let you know your vehicle is affected. You can also head do the following for more information: