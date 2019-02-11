Check out Dubai’s next major super tall skyscraper

Dubai is currently facing a serious real estate crisis that experts say will continue through 2019. But that isn’t stopping the city, or its rulers, from pushing forward with wild architectural projects that it’s become known for. Behold the Burj Jumeira , a planned 1,804-foot skyscraper whose facade will be covered with digital displays.

In fact, it’s not just the exterior of the building that will be clad with LED screens. Inside, touch-sensitive displays will cover nearly every surface in the building’s multiple observation decks, as well as a sky lounge and restaurant at its peak, transforming these spaces into fully immersive multimedia experiences. These screens “can be utilized for various occasions and celebrations, further reinforcing the tower’s role at the heart of Dubai’s community activities,” explains developer Dubai Holding on its website. Such displays continue the city’s tradition of putting on massive New Year’s fireworks displays around its tallest building, the Burj Dubai, but without all the smoke.

There’s no architect listed for the project yet, but based on the developer’s press release the Burj Jumeira will actually be two distinct towers joined by three bridge segments where the observation decks and public spaces are located. Dubai Holding calls the tallest bridging segment a “crown.” On the exterior, an intricate net of waves, which the developers say are inspired by the desert dunes, decorate and divide the facade’s glass surface. Then there’s the Burj Jumeira’s base, where social programs and public spaces will be located. According to the developer, it was “designed in the outline of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s fingerprint.”

Like the Burj Khalifa, these towers will hold a mix of commercial spaces, hotels, and residential areas, while Dubai Holding stresses its central role in the planned district around it. The Burj Jumeira will rise in the new district of Downtown Jumeira, a “pedestrian-friendly sustainable neighborhood,” according to its developers, later this year. Construction is due to wrap up in 2023.