5 things I’ve learned working with a women-dominated engineering team

In the summer of 2017, a male software engineer published a 10-page anti-diversity manifesto that gained notoriety. He inferred, among other things, that men are naturally more suited to careers in tech.

Three months later, I joined a female-led company, Fairygodboss, as its chief technology officer. One of my tasks was to build the engineering team from scratch. In the end, I had a team that is 70% women. The makeup of my team may be uncommon, but it happens to be particularly beneficial to my company–a career community for women–and to our mission to advance gender equality in the workplace. In the past year, we have rebuilt 90% of our core engineering platform while still accomplishing all of our goals on time, within budget, and without sacrificing any product quality.

Despite the success of my team, the tech industry as a whole continues to be mostly male-dominated. Women who choose to pursue STEM careers face an uphill and continuous battle as they enter the workforce. As Jane Porter previously reported for Fast Company, these problems include a sense of isolation, lack of mentors and sponsors, and a hostile work environment that is not conducive to their success.

Facing gender biases in tech has its toll, which is why a high number of women in STEM jobs leave 10 years into their careers. During my career, I’ve noticed about a 10:1 ratio of men to women in the tech startup space. But after a year of managing a team made up of mostly women engineers, I’ve found this makeup has uniquely positioned our products for success.

I’m not saying it’s been a smooth ride. Anyone who has the mandate to implement significant changes in a startup (and in a short amount of time) will come across challenges with their work and their team. But I can tell you that the positives outweigh those obstacles. Here are a few of my key learnings:

1. We collaborate better than the majority of my past teams

When I interviewed candidates for our engineering team–I’d hear one “concern” again and again. The majority-female makeup might lend itself to “cattiness.” Of course, this thinking directly ties into age-old gender stereotypes about the way women are primed to treat each other. Interestingly, these kinds of comments typically came from female candidates.

But the data shows otherwise. Research indicates that having more women collaborate on teams helps women advance. In a recent Harvard Business Review article, researchers found that “when another woman was added to a company, it increased the likelihood a woman would progress from year to year by 2.5 percent.”