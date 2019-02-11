How to have a virtual meeting that’s not painful (and actually productive)

No matter what industry you’re in, or the size of your business, leading effective meetings is often a difficult task. Most people think that it’s a waste of time, and there are a lot of articles and research backing that up that claim. The challenge is much more significant for virtual meetings, and people know it. So much that it often leads to the all-too-common question: “Do we need to meet?”

At Google, we approach meetings with the intent to inspire spontaneous creativity and bring the best ideas to life. We have a distributed workforce with offices in over 160 cities, spanning nearly 60 countries. But working with colleagues in different locations is not unique to Google. You can think what you want about remote working, but it’s not going to slow down anytime soon. According to the London Business School, more than half of the workforce will be remote in some form or another by 2020.

Over the years we’ve homed in on the best ways to have productive, enjoyable virtual meetings that bring teams together. We asked ourselves, how can we create meetings people love? Below are five best practices at Google that allow us to scale the culture of spontaneous creativity and productivity across offices.

Lay the groundwork before the meeting

Whether you’re meeting virtually or in person, take the opportunity to set expectations for the meeting in advance and lay out details and logistics. Who will lead it? What is the end goal? Try to format them in a way that moves away from status updates, and gets to the crux of what you’re trying to solve.

Find ways to build ritual into meetings to keep the creative juices flowing. Google’s chief innovation evangelist, Frederik G. Pferdt, starts his team’s weekly meeting with everyone sharing a personal or professional failure and what they learned from it, which helps build comfort with taking risks. As he wrote in a previous blog post, the key to innovation is to have an explorer’s mindset, and that involves the willingness to face failure and take risks. When you help your team get in that frame of mind, they’ll probably be more likely to come up with innovative ideas.

Promote a “video-first” approach

At Google, we realized a while back that voice-only conference calls limited the level of collaboration and team dynamic–both of which we needed to scale the company. Not being able to read people’s body language makes it more likely for misunderstandings to arise, which can throw an entire meeting off and impact the overall team dynamic.

With video, attendees can interpret the facial expressions and social cues, which allows everyone to “read the room” and react accordingly. By bringing these other interpersonal interactions to a virtual meeting, you can inspire the type of productivity that might happen with everyone in the same room.