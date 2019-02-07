Seven weeks after NSFW ban, Tumblr still bulges with porn

On December 3, in the wake of its removal from Apple’s App Store for child porn content, Tumblr announced a sweeping ban on NSFW content. Using its proprietary image-recognition software, the blogging site immediately began flagging pictures, videos, and GIFs of sexual acts, genitalia, and “female presenting nipples” to alert users of content that possibly infringed on the new rules. And on December 17, the ban took full effect, with any flagged posts being hidden, and a special effort placed on finding new infringing content as it went up.

Yet, nearly two months after the ban went into effect, Tumblr is still flooded with NSFW content–from female nipples to male and female genitalia to every conceivable sex act. These aren’t just old posts that the scanning software hasn’t gotten to yet. New hardcore posts are going up on the site, and in the newly-reinstated iPhone app with names like Eclectic Porn, Beautiful Women, Deep N My Queen, Dark Pizza Student, and ¡¡Pero que Chicotas!!.

Since announcing the NSFW ban, Tumblr and its parent company Verizon have faced harsh criticism for the performance of its image recognition algorithms. Not for banned content but false positives–overzealously flagging things like a melon, raw chicken, or bulbous rocks as forbidden content (at least into January, according to a CNN report). But it appears that the company also has an epidemic of false negatives–allowing an abundance of porn to slide through on an hourly basis.

We examined about a dozen Tumblr blogs that violated the ban—and likely could have found many more, since every click on a re-posted image led to a previous source blog with yet more NSFW content. Some results were especially outrageous, like many GIFs of a women lifting up her shirt. That is literally as a “female presenting nipples.”

As an experiment, we tried posting NSFW content to a sample Tumblr blog we created. Reposting content from other sites, such as an explicit GIF, was not flagged. But a new upload of nude photos–one of a woman, one of a man–and a GIF of a sex act were immediately flagged (though a still-image version of the GIF remained viewable).