The Green New Deal is a people-first approach to solving climate change

While there’s a large pool to pick from, if you were to pick the two biggest threats to the U.S. (both right now, and for its future) that are the most existential, climate change and economic inequity would be smart choices.

Even as the Trump administration refuses to contend with either, politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a progressive representative, have made addressing these concerns the cornerstone of their tenures. Last fall, after her election, Ocasio-Cortez began to lay out a plan for a “Green New Deal”–a sweeping set of policies that would create jobs and bridge socioeconomic divides while decarbonizing industries and preserving the environment.

Today, Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), with the support of more than 40 congressional members and grassroots organizations like the Sunrise Movement, released a framework for the Green New Deal.

The framework itself is still very much just that. It sets out five goals, but does not prescribe how they should be achieved. It lays out around 30 potential projects and strategies that could be undertaken to achieve these goals, but again, makes sure to avoid concrete recommendations for how they should be completed.

In short: There’s enough in the framework for a policy to begin to take shape, but not enough to form an argument against it (save from the usual cries of, “How will we pay for it?”). It’s a starting point that leaves enough space for negotiating around the edges, but one that also demands serious attention and commitment to seeing it through.

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey are careful to position the need for the Green New Deal, at the beginning of the resolution, as a universal one. The United States is experiencing several related crises, the policymakers write, including the erosion of access to necessities like good-quality food and water, housing, and healthcare; economic stagnation; and income inequality. These conditions, they write, are on par with the circumstances around the Great Depression and World War II that then lead to a large-scale and transformative economic initiative. Ocasio-Cortez and Markey propose the Green New Deal as an obvious successor to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1930s New Deal, but with the additional and very urgent layer of climate change.

Once they establish the case for consensus around pursuing such a monumental policy, they get into the particulars.