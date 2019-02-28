121 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

It’s the dawn of spring, and also the dawn of a new era for Marvel movies. Despite the best efforts of the sad boy brigade to sink Captain Marvel before the film even arrives, Brie Larson’s superhero debut is set to soar this month. It’s a perfect way to brush off the multi-month scourge of prestige movie season and get back to the fun stuff. (In this paragraph, we’re pretending Into the Spider-verse didn’t come out in December.) Sure, letting go of films like Roma and Can You Ever Forgive Me? for now may mean sacrificing some substance, but it also feels like ditching a devastatingly fashionable Billy Porter tuxedo dress and donning some sweatpants. (Yes, Captain Marvel is cinematic sweatpants.)
Once you’re nice and comfortable, get ready: a cavalcade of fresh content is heading your way this month, including Jane the Virgin’s swan song season, Jordan Peele’s followup to Get Out, and new music from the dynamic duo of Karen O and Danger Mouse. So settle in: Just because it’s about to stop being freezing outside doesn’t mean you need to leave the house, ever.
MOVIES
- Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral, March 1
- Chaos Walking, March 1
- Climax, March 1
- Furie, March 1
- Greta, March 1
- The Hole in the Ground, March 1
- Mapplethorpe, March 1
- Saint Judy, March 1
- Superpower Dogs, March 1
- The Wedding Guest, March 1
- We Die Young, March 1
- Woman at War, March 1
- Captain Marvel, March 8
- The Aftermath, March 15
- Captive State, March 15
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, March 15
- Wonder Park, March 15
- Five Feet Apart, March 15
- Funan, March 15
- The Hummingbird Project, March 15
- The Mustang, March 15
- Us, March 22
- Hotel Mumbai, March 22
- Out of Blue, March 22
- Dumbo, March 29
- The Beach Bum, March 29
- Diane, March 29
- Fast Color, March 29
- Hail Satan, March 29
- Unplanned, March 29
- Wounds, March 29
MOVIES AT HOME
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, March 1 on Netflix
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive, March 1 on Netflix
- Losers, March 1 on Netflix
- Leaving Neverland, March 3 on HBO
- I’m Not Here, March 8
- Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, March 8
- Juanita, March 8 on Netflix
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo., March 8 on Netflix
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, March 10 on HBO
- Triple Frontier, March 13 on Netflix
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, March 18 on HBO
- Amy Schumer: Growing, March 19 on Netflix
- The Dirt, March 22 on Netflix
- The Highwaymen, March 29 on Netflix
- The Legend of Cocaine Island, March 29 on Netflix
- A Vigilante, March 29
MUSIC
- CFCF – Liquid Colours, March 1
- Demon Hunter – War, March 1
- Demon Hunter – Peace, March 1
- Hozier – Wasteland, Baby!, March 1
- Pond – Tasmania, March 1
- Queensrÿche – The Verdict, March 1
- Royal Trux – White Stuff, March 1
- The Japanese House – Good At Falling, March 1
- Weezer – Weezer (The Black Album), March 1
- Townes Van Zandt – Sky Blue, March 7
- Amanda Palmer – There Will Be No Intermission, March 8
- Buckcherry – Warpaint, March 8
- David Gray – Gold In A Brass Age, March 8
- Dido – Still On My Mind, March 8
- Flight Of The Conchords – Live In London, March 8
- Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1, March 8
- Meat Puppets – Dusty Notes, March 8
- Karen O and Danger Mouse – Lux Prima, March 15
- Matmos – Plastic Anniversary, March 15
- Stephen Malkmus – Groove Denied, March 15
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Brian Jonestown Massacre, March 15
- The Cinematic Orchestra – To Believe, March 15
- The Faint – Egowerk, March 15
- American Football – American Football (LP3), March 22
- Andrew Bird – My Finest Work, March 22
- Avey Tare – Cows On Hourglass Pond, March 22
- Jenny Lewis – On the Line, March 22
- Lambchop – This (is what I wanted to tell you), March 22
- Spiral Stairs – We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized, March 22
- These New Puritans – Inside The Rose, March 22
- Ben Platt – Sing To Me Instead, March 29
- Gang of Four – Happy Now, March 29
- Mekons – Deserted, March 29
- Son Volt – Union, March 29
- Steve Earle & the Dukes – GUY, March 29
- Ty Segall – Deforming Lobes, March 29
- UNKLE – The Road: Part II / Lost Highway, March 29
- White Denim – Side Effects, March 29
TV
- Into the Dark: Treehouse, March 1 on Hulu
- The Shop, March 1 on HBO
- The Widow, March 1 on Prime Video
- American Idol, March 3 on ABC
- Good Girls, March 3 on NBC
- The Real Housewives of New York City, March 6 on Bravo
- A.P. Bio, March 7 on NBC
- The Order, March 7 on Netflix
- Station 19, March 7 on ABC
- After Life, March 8 on Netflix
- American Gods, March 10 on Starz
- Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, March 10 on CBS
- Now Apocalypse, March 10 on Starz
- The Good Fight, March 14 on CBS All Access
- Arrested Development, March 15 on Netflix
- Shrill, March 15 on Hulu
- Turn Up Charlie, March 15 on Netflix
- Billions, March 17 on Showtime
- The Fix, March 18 on ABC
- The Jim Jefferies Show, March 19 on Comedy Central
- The Act, March 20 on Hulu
- Most Beautiful Thing, March 22 on Netflix
- The OA: Part II, March 22 on Netflix
- Happy!, March 27 on Syfy
- Jane the Virgin, March 27 on CW
- What We Do in the Shadows, March 27 on FX
- Abby’s, March 28 on NBC
- Osmosis, March 29 on Netflix
- Barry, March 31 on HBO
- Call the Midwife, March 31 on PBS
- Veep, March 31 on HBO
Books
- Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi, March 5
- A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum, March 5
- Internment by Samira Ahmed, March 19
- Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams, March 19
- The Parade by Dave Eggers, March 19
- Sing to It by Amy Hempel, March 26
- Spring by Ali Smith, March 28
- I Know How Furiously Your Heart Is Beating by Alec Soth, March 30
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Abby’s: Justin Lubin/NBC; Beach Bum: courtesy of NEON and Vice; Cliffs of Freedom: Lewis Jacobs/Aegean Entertainment; Dumbo: Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises; Five Feet Apart: Alfonso Bresciani/CBS Films and Lionsgate; Greta: Jonathan Hession/Focus Features; Happy!: Peter Kramer/Syfy; The Highwaymen: Merrick Morton/Netflix; Shrill: Allyson Riggs/Hulu; The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind: Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix; The Act: Brownie Harris/Hulu; The Hummingbird Project: courtesy of The Orchard; Turn Up Charlie: Nick Wall/Netflix; Veep: Colleen Hayes/HBO; We Die Young: courtesy of Lionsgate]