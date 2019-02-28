121 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

It’s the dawn of spring, and also the dawn of a new era for Marvel movies. Despite the best efforts of the sad boy brigade to sink Captain Marvel before the film even arrives, Brie Larson’s superhero debut is set to soar this month. It’s a perfect way to brush off the multi-month scourge of prestige movie season and get back to the fun stuff. (In this paragraph, we’re pretending Into the Spider-verse didn’t come out in December.) Sure, letting go of films like Roma and Can You Ever Forgive Me? for now may mean sacrificing some substance, but it also feels like ditching a devastatingly fashionable Billy Porter tuxedo dress and donning some sweatpants. (Yes, Captain Marvel is cinematic sweatpants.)